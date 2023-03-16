More people are trusting USPS with their personal mail rather than drop boxes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All day, men and women of different ages are seen coming in and out of USPS with mail in hand.

Robert Harris has a mailbox at the Everhart location.

“I’ve been in business 60 years, and it’s always been our business address,” Harris said. “I’m still in business so I’ve kept the box.”

Harris said for the last 60 years he’s trusted his mail is secure.

“You come here and there’s always people around except maybe on the weekends. For the most part there’s always activity here,” Harris said.

More people are considering a mailbox.

Luis Fernando Cervantes removed his mailbox at home after finding open mail. It happened not once but at least three times a week.

Hannah Harrelson wants to avoid this from happening to her. She said mail theft is common in her hometown.

“It happened a lot where I’m from in Georgia. You have to be mindful it,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson is running an Etsy shop. This gives her more reason to be cautious.

“My generation is more so about convenience and what technology can get me, but I’d rather come do my business in person,” Harrelson said.

If you are a victim to mail theft, CCPD advices to make a report and notify the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Postal inspectors recommend checking your mailbox every day and removing your mail as promptly as possible.

The longer your mail stays in the mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft. If a customer plans to be out of town, they should have a friend collect their mail/packages or request a temporary mail hold at USPS.com.

If a customer regularly receives many packages while at work, they should consider having their parcels delivered to a residence where someone is there to receive them or delivered at their place of employment.