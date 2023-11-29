Your 'presents' is desired: Volunteers needed for a veteran charity gift wrapping event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans, first responders, and anyone else with a giving heart, your presents is desired.

Burn Pits 360 is looking for volunteers for its annual Wrapping for Warriors, a charity gift wrapping event. Participants get to wrap gifts at La Palmera Mall for donations. Proceeds benefit Burn Pits 360. The non-profit organization which provides resources and services for veterans.

Wrapping for Warriors will be on the weekend of December 1-3 at La Palmera Mall located in front of concierge.

Hours:



Friday & Saturday 12 - 8 p.m.

Sunday 12 - 7 p.m.

Click here to volunteer to fill out the volunteer application form.

Contact d.molina@burnpits360.org for more information.