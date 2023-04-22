Yorktown Mud Bridge finally complete, local leaders speak on reopening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 845 tons of new asphalt, 135-feet of rebar and new guardrails, Friday, the Mud Bridge opened to drivers.

In December a sinkhole was discovered and several of the bridge's support columns had to be repaired, this led to the closure of the bridge and lots of unhappy drivers.

"We know it affected thousands of people having to go around and take the longer route home. This was something unexpected,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

Flour Bluff resident, George Canales was one of those drivers. He was excited about today.

"Man, I tell you what, it’s the greatest thing in the world! Especially because my work is on the South Side of Corpus Christi,” Canales said.

The restoration cost 2.7 million dollars which was paid for by storm water fees.

Although the bridge is open again, Zanoni said maintenance work will continue.

"We'll have a proactive maintenance program for some 68 bridges across our community that we didn't have up until now,” Zanoni said.

Zanoni tells us after talking with TXDOT, it was decided, the replacement for this bridge won't happen for the next 5 years.

The goal is to have two lanes in each direction to match the city's $20 million investment on Yorktown.