WWII Veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his centennial birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a very long time since Mr. Carl Reid was in the service. His first day in the U.S. Army was 79 years ago, on September 26, 1944.

Before his days as a supply clerk and truck operator for the 27th Infantry Division, Corporal Reid was raised on a farm, growing cotton and corn and caring for livestock.

This year, for his 100th birthday, CPL Reid wants a special gift: he wants 100 birthday cards.

You can help make this happen!

Texas General Land Office

To help celebrate this once-in-a-life-time occasion, Texans can send birthday cards to him at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez TSVH addressed to:

Mr. Carl Reid

Re: 100 for 100

c/o Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home

1809 N. Hwy 87

Big Spring, Texas 79720

