WWII veteran celebrates his 103rd birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — World War II vet Preston Graham celebrated his 103rd birthday in the Potpourri Room at Trinity Towers in downtown Corpus Christi Friday afternoon.

photo provided by Manny Venegas World War II vet Preston Graham turned 103 year old today.

"I feel good," he said. "No reason I shouldn't live to 150 (years old)."

Preston served in the Marine Corps from 1941 through 1946 in the Pacific Theater. He later served as an Los Angeles police officer for nearly 28 years.

He grew up in the Rio Grand Valley during the Great Depression and attributed his long life to a healthy diet from a young age.

"My father was a farmer," Preston said. "(So) not much sugar, no booze, no smoking, no chewing tobacco. We (also) ate lots of vegetables and fruit."

Preston's niece and great niece both attended his party, as well as other residents of Trinity Towers.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.