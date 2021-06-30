Worried neighbors bring speeding issue to city council's attention

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi resident Gary Jaskier and his neighbors have had enough.

“This is Doddridge Motor Speedway,” he said.

They said they witness people speeding constantly up and down Doddridge Street between Alameda and Santa Fe.

“We’ve had several wrecks at the Sante Fe, Doddridge intersection," said Jaskier. "Down the street you’ll notice there’s a burgundy fence. That fence was put up with those steel poles because there have been three vehicles in that gentleman’s pool.”

The speed limit is 30 mph, but Jaskier said he’s seen people going anywhere from 40 to 60 mph. Jaskier said he’s had to look out for those walking in his neighborhood because of the speedsters.

“And if you notice, the sidewalk is right up against the curb. You’re an arms length away of a car 45, 50 miles an hour because there are very few driving 30, 35,” he said.

In a sadder instance, Jaskier witnessed a dog die because of someone speeding.

“Right across the street a dog wandered into the street," Jaskier started to say. "And an impatient motorist just ran right over the dog and just kept right on going up the street. It’s pretty sad because you can’t slow a car down. And as highly traveled as this road is, it’s difficult to slow a vehicle down going 30, 35 much less 45 and 55.”

So, he brought this issue to city council. One council member said they are well versed in the topic of speeding in Corpus Christi.

“It’s actually racing and as he mentioned in council it’s happened on Shoreline, Ocean Drive, Alameda," said Councilman Greg Smith of the 4th district. "You have these groups that, generally, they do it late at night. And they have these races going on and the police will patrol in a certain area and then it migrates to some place else.”

Jaskier said police have staked out the street of Doddridge to enforce the traffic laws. Smith said all the city can do is increase police enforcement. He said it’s not practical to place speed bumps or rumble strips on a major roadway.

“We have to keep on and keep some vigilance because if we don’t, then it just gets totally out of control,” said Smith.

“We need to get some more signage," said Jaskier. "Maybe illuminated signage and maybe a little more police patrol. It has to slow down.”

Other neighbors agreed with Jaskier that this is an issue, and the safety of the neighbors and their pets are at the forefront of concerns.

“It’s not going to be very much fun when you have to go to court for manslaughter because you couldn’t stop in time and you ran somebody over. It’s not going to be good," said Jaskier.

He believes after speaking to city council, police presence will increase around the neighborhood.