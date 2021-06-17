Work progressing on new Chick-fil-A in Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — Those delicious chicken sandwiches and icy lemonades at the new Chick-fil-A location in Portland are getting closer!

Work is progressing on the franchise's new location at the old Kmart location on Wildcat Drive. The restaurant has said earlier this year that it expects to open sometime this summer.

Chick-fil-A announced by its Facebook page that its construction team is currently working on the framing process. And as the pictures show, the familiar restaurant is taking shape.

Still no word on when the restaurant will be opening or when it will be soliciting for employees.

But we'll let you know as soon as we know more updates.