Woof Pack Readers Club socializes dogs at Animal Control, helps kids practice reading

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Animal Control Services is kicking off Summer with its Woof Pack Readers Club Summer Bash event this Saturday, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kiddos of all ages from the community are invited to read to furry friends, who are currently at the shelter, located at 2626 Holly Road.

Organizers say this program is important because it helps children build their reading skills and vocabulary and provides enrichment for the dogs, as well.

"We really try to involve the community as much as possible in our shelter and with our events. We started this program mostly because a lot of us love reading and a lot of us have children who love to read and can really grow their confidence while reading out loud. Sometimes, kids are judged, and they're scared in school, but the dogs don't judge you," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

"The dogs love the attention from the readers and are just there to listen", Perez added.

According to staff, there will be busy boxes available for some of the animals. The boxes are covered with peanut butter or soft dog food and will keep the pup busy while volunteers read their books.

Half Price Books donated a large quantity of books recently, so several genres are available for participants — including toddler books, childrens' books, teen books, as well as other types of books.

"Participants can also bring their own books, and they can bring their own chairs. It's gonna be hot. So we suggest bringing some water and a blanket to sit down and talk to the dogs and read to the dogs," said Perez.

For more information on the upcoming Woof Pack Readers Club Summer Bash event,visit their Facebook page here.