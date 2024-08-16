Woman dies after climbing into an industrial air conditioner system at City Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A woman died after falling into a cooling tower for the air conditioning system at City Hall Friday morning around 6 a.m.

A city maintenance employee heard a noise coming from the chiller and discovered the deceased woman inside the unit. City officials say the woman was not a city employee and are trying to determine if the woman may have been living near the vicinity.

City Manager Peter Zanoni says city officials reviewed surveillance footage, and the woman snuck into a gated area at City Hall after an employee was leaving the location. After entering the gated area, the woman climbed into the large, silver industrial air conditioner after removing a mesh-wired covering.

"We have the police department here, the fire department, our maintenance staff are here as well. So right now, what we know is that a dead body, a female, is at the bottom of a pre-cooling tower here at City Hall that's used to pre-cool the water part of our air conditioning system. So it looks like the lady climbed up, removed a protecting screen, and fell down to the bottom of the pre-cooling tower," said Peter Zanoni.

Zanoni said the first floor of City Hall will remain operative; however, the other floors are beginning to get hot because the cooling system is down due to the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine how the woman was killed, and Zanoni says due to the situation, City Hall employees are encouraged to work from home.

