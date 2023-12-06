Woman identified in deadly crash near Aransas Pass

UPDATE: December 6, 11:30 am - The victim of Tuesday's crash has been identified as 24-year-old Destiny Leiba of Aransas Pass.

The other driver was identified as Amanda Hynes. She and her children only suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

___________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY:

San Patricio County officials are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to sheriff Oscar Rivera, it happened on State Highway 35 northbound by the Aransas Pass exit.

Details are still limited at this time on what led up to the crash, but Rivera said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle.

San Patricio county deputies assisted Texas Highway Patrol and Aransas Pass police at the scene.