Woman encounters an odd object at South Bluff Park. Find out what...

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Friday, one woman, walking her dog, found an urn with ashes inside, at South Bluff, she asked, "Could it be a sign, on this Easter weekend?"

“When I saw it, and I realized what it was, I screamed and everybody behind me, it got quiet,” Gigi Riddle, the woman who found the urn said.

Riddle said it was just like any other day. She was out and about walking her dog, Bobby.

“I thought it was a vase, you know to put a plant. Then I got closer, and I noticed the bag, and the bag was tied off. I got down and I could see it on the bottom, there was a name and everything so, so I knew,” Riddle said. “That is when it shocked me and I screamed and I ran to the house to get my phone.”

KRIS 6 News

Riddle found an urn with ashes lying in the grass in broad daylight.

On the bottom of the urn, it said "The cremated remains of Melinda Louise Epperson," and it had a date of May 13, 2018.

“Hope they find family and get the ashes where they need to be,” Riddle said.

Riddle immediately called the police and when officials arrived they inspected the vase and took it in.

Police said they are contacting the funeral home called Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home, located in Oregon.

Riddle said, this can’t be a simple coincidence, but a possible sign on this Easter weekend.

“The lord just put her where she needs to be,” Riddle said.

If you know the family of whom these ashes could belong you can contact CCPD at (361) 886-2600, or contact us at (361) 886-6100.

