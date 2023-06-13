Woman concerned about the color of the water at her Alice home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One resident in Alice said she is concerned about the color of the water coming out of the faucets in her home.

Kirsten Martinez moved into her home in Alice last September with her family.

Her initial thoughts were, since no one had lived in that home for years, that the water just needed to be flushed out, but as time went by, the problem continued.

“It’s the same everywhere. The washing machine has yellow water. The water hose, the shower, the toilet, the sink and the kitchen. Everywhere!” Martinez said.

Martinez said this problem has been going on since she moved in.

“I filled up my kid's pool. The water was straight looking like a kid's urine. And every time the toilet fills up with water it looks like somebody used the restroom again,” Martinez said.

Alice City Manager Micheal Esparza said they are following the issue closely and nearly 90% of residents on Kings Street are on brand new water lines.

But, they are still gradually moving the remaining residents off the old water lines.

“None of the neighbors are complaining about any water issues, but we do have them flush because since we have 90% off that old water line, we still need more movement there," Esparza said. "So what we have done is, we have put the people that are flushing on a minimum water bill.”

Esparza said within the next few months, the remaining residents will be put on the new waterlines.

If the problem persists after this, then an inspection would need to be done in Kirsten's home to see if the pipes in her house are just too old.

Esparza said the city is doing what it can to address the issue.

“That’s why we are replacing most of the two-inch water lines. We are trying to get all are two inch water lines replaced. " Esparza said. "But isolated incidents like that we will come in and we will try to figure out what we can and a lot of time it’s on the homeowner’s side that is when we will try to help educate them about that as well.” He said.

Esparza said because the home is older, the pipes inside the home can be causing the issue.

Martinez now continues to constantly flush her water and waits to see if the new water lines will fix this issue.

