Woman accused of sexually assaulting child in custody

Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 03, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say Teresa Hernandez Villarreal, 33, who is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, has turned herself in to the Nueces County Jail.

According to police, Hernandez turned herself in last week.

Officers are still looking for Damon Villarreal, who has an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child and has an additional warrant for continuous trafficking of young person.

Villarreal is described as a 35-year-old male who stands 5-7, weighs approximately 185 lbs., with brown eyes and a bald head.

Villarreal has several tattoos on his head, neck and face.

If you know how to locate either Villarreal, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=, it can earn you a cash reward.

