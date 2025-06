CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A woman was shot Wednesday night while attempting to intervene in an altercation, according to witnesses.

The shooting took place on Southgate Drive and Rojo Street near Ayers Street.

According to witnesses, a 22-year-old woman was shot when she attempted to intervene in an altercation that was taking place between two males. They say the suspect ran away to town homes nearby after firing shots.

Police did not have any additional details on this incident at this time.