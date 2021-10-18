Windsor Park ranks 2nd among Texas elementary schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local elementary school is being recognized for excellence.

"Congratulations, Windsor Park Elementary School," posted the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Windsor Park G/T Elementary School received a 99.98 out of 100, which earned the school a 2nd place ranking among 4,446 Texas elementary schools.

"Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school," says the U.S. News and World Report.

The report shows that the school has a 16 to 1 student-to-teacher ratio, scored 97% in math proficiency, and scored 96% in reading proficiency which also makes them the top school in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Of the 586 enrolled in the school, 47% are female students, 53% are male students, and 29% or all students enrolled are economically disadvantaged students, according to the report.