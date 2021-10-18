Watch
Windsor Park ranks 2nd among Texas elementary schools

KRIS file photo.
Windsor Park Elementary School are among the new schools opening in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.
Windsor Park Elementary School opens
Posted at 4:05 PM, Oct 18, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local elementary school is being recognized for excellence.

"Congratulations, Windsor Park Elementary School," posted the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Windsor Park G/T Elementary School received a 99.98 out of 100, which earned the school a 2nd place ranking among 4,446 Texas elementary schools.

"Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school," says the U.S. News and World Report.

The report shows that the school has a 16 to 1 student-to-teacher ratio, scored 97% in math proficiency, and scored 96% in reading proficiency which also makes them the top school in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Of the 586 enrolled in the school, 47% are female students, 53% are male students, and 29% or all students enrolled are economically disadvantaged students, according to the report.

