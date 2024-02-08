Where to order a heart-shaped pizza this February

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Help spread the love this February by purchasing a heart-shaped pizza at your local pizzeria.

Various restaurants in Corpus Christi will have heart-shaped pizzas available for that special Valentine's Day dinner. So go ahead and order a pie or two, but act fast! Some of these heart-shaped pizzas are only available for a limited time.

Here is a list of local pizzerias that will be selling heart-shaped pizzas:

Peter Piper Pizza will donate $1 to Driscoll Children’s Hospital for every heart-shaped pizza sold, which is available now through Feb. 28, A fan-favorite, the limited-time heart-shaped pizza starts at $19.98. The campaign includes 13 Coastal Bend-area locations where funds raised will support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Heart-shaped pizzas are available at Peter Piper Pizza for dine-in, carryout or delivery. To order or find a nearby location, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com .

www.peterpiperpizza.com House of Rock will have heart-shaped pizzas available to order online on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Fall in love with Papa John's heart-shaped pizza. You can get a heart-shaped pizza near you at any Papa John's location in the Coastal Bend any time throughout February.

Mesquite Street Pizza and Pasta Co.is now taking pre-orders for heart-shaped pizzas. Call 361-882-7499 or 361-500-4599 to get your order in!

Padre Pizzeria will have heart-shaped pizzas available to order on Valentine's Day. The pizzas are the base price of a large-sized pizza, plus the price of additional toppings. This local gem is located at 14493 S Padre Island Dr, Ste C, Corpus Christi, TX, United States, Texas.

Panjo's Pizza Parlor will sell heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day only! The price starts at $21.99, plus the charge for additional toppings. This legendary pizza spot is located at 1320 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX, United States, Texas.

Neil's Urban Oven is taking pre-orders now for heart-shaped pizzas. $25 for a heart-shaped pizza, up to 3 toppings, regular crust and $35 heart-shaped pizza, 1 topping, with wings as crust. To pre-order/pay please contact Mari at 361-510-5049 or Kylie at 361-446-8161.

Texas Brick Oven is selling heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day. You can order one in any size. Only pepperoni toppings will be available. They are located in Alice at 201 S Wright Street. (361) 661-6836

Shorty's Pizza and More is also offering a heart-shaped pizza. All you have to do is ask for one. Any time, any size. You can find them at 473 Banty Lane in Aransas Pass. (361) 717-0578

Updog Pizza will have heart shaped pizzas available until Valentines Day - $12 for a small pizza and $20 for large! They are located at 100 Main St. in Odem, (361) 738-2300

Is your pizza shop making heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day? Let us know! Contact us at digital@kristv.com and we will add you to the list.