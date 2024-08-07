Where did Boots scoot to? Iconic Port Aransas alligator is hiding

Boots the Alligator is a well-known 12-foot alligator in Port Aransas that people travel from near and far to see.

People in Port Aransas have noticed that he has not been hanging out in his usual habitat, the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center.

Texas Parks and Wildlife have received complaints of people illegally feeding and taunting boots in the past week.

Boots relocated himself to one of the canals in Port Aransas, about a mile away from his typical hang out spot.

People in Port Aransas have noticed that the beloved 12-foot American Alligator, Boots, has not been hanging out in his usual spot at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas. Several people have spoken out on social media saying they saw people illegally feeding and taunting Boots with sticks.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, it is illegal to feed any free-ranging alligators, and violators of this law could face up to a $500 fine.

“They're very efficient hunters, very efficient killers. And whenever they know they can get a food source, they're gonna get the easiest food source they can get, very opportunistic." Captain Game Warden Ben Baker of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. “Alligators, like all wildlife, are meant to be enjoyed, meant to be looked at from a distance. Respect their environment, respect their habitat, enjoy them and enjoy watching them, but don’t physically interact with the wildlife.”

Birding Center visitors were disappointed to hear that Boots was driven away from his usual territory.

“Really sad. I’ve been bringing my kids down here, they’re 25 and 26 now. And Boots and his buddies have always been kind of a big part of the experience of coming to the bird walk," Andrea Roach, a longtime Port Aransas visitor said.

Captain Ben Baker says that people illegally feeding alligators establishes a dangerous connection between humans and food in the alligator's mind.

“If they are able to establish that link, that that human, you, me, a six-year-old kid, you know an 80-year-old man, it doesn’t matter. If they’re able to establish that I can get food out of that human, then they’re gonna become a problem and they’re gonna always seek out humans and seek out food," Captain Baker said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said that Boots is safe in his new spot in the canal in Port Aransas, and he is expected to migrate back to his usual spot at the birding center on his own. However, if TPWD needs to get involved in moving him for safety reasons, then they will.

“I mean, Boots is a resident of Port Aransas. But, if it ever comes down to the well-being of the animal, we’ll take whatever course is best for the animal or the well-being of the general public, we'll come together with experts in the field, our experts at Parks and Wildlife, and we'll take whatever course is best for the individual animal and for the general public," Captain Baker said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said that they are keeping a very close eye on Boots status, as well as on people illegally interacting with him. If you see any suspicious activity, call Texas Parks and Wildlife to report it at (512)-389-4748.

