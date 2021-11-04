Watch
When will Las Palapas, Hampton Inn be coming to the Island?

Signs advertising the arrival of the popular San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas and a new Hampton Inn hotel have been seen on the Island in recent weeks.
When will Las Palapas be coming to the Island?
When will these new businesses be arriving at the intersection of Aquarius and South Padre Island Drive?

Island Moon editor Dale Rankin provides the latest about these businesses and other information about development in the area in this exclusive interview.

Check back for more Island information from Rankin in future reports.

