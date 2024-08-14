What's washing ashore? This dangerous marine worm can leave your skin on fire

Bearded Fireworms, also known as bristle worms, have been washing ashore on large logs on the beach recently.

They got their name because of the pain they inflict on anyone who gets stung by one; it feels like a fire-like stinging for about three hours.

Jace Tunnell with the Harte Research Institute says that they can wash up all year long, but it is pretty uncommon for people to see them.

If you get stung, tape can help get the bristles out of your skin and vinegar or rubbing alcohol can help ease the pain slightly.

“These are polychaetes, what we call it in the science world. But, bristle worms is another name for them, and they get that name because of the bristles all over their body. It’s made up of segments, like a worm would be, you think of like an earthworm. But these bristle worms, the bristles, if you touch it, they can come off on your skin. And it feels like fire," Jace Tunnell, Director of Community Engagement Harte Research Institute

said.

Tunnell says it is pretty rare for people to come across these critters. However, he encourages anyone who goes to the beach to be aware of them and how dangerous they are.

“These are dangerous. You know, it feels like fire stinging you for about three hours. It can cause dizziness and nausea, you feel like you’re nauseated, but I’ve never heard of anybody dying from it. It's just super intense pain," Tunnell said.

Bearded Fireworms typically hang out inside of logs, because it is a damp, dark environment. They feed off of gooseneck barnacles, which can also be found on logs.

“This one is bamboo and it has an opening here with water in it. And that’s where you would expect them to be, would be up inside of here where they can stay wet," Tunnell said.

While he highly recommends just looking and not touching, if you do happen to get stung by a Fireworm, there are a couple things that can help.

“Tape will remove the bristles. And then put vinegar on it, or isoprophyl alcohol and that should remedy some of the pain. But it’s still gonna be painful," Tunnell said.

Fireworms react when they are touched.

“If they touch it, so say they use a stick or something like that, those bristles will shoot out and the whole thing will turn white," Tunnell said. "Now, I always ask people, take a glass with you, or a jar or something like that, and you put whatever you find inside of that, and it really comes alive. These worms look amazing once you put them in water. They have gills all over their back. The bristles really glisten.”

Tunnell says that there's nothing wrong with admiring a Fireworms uniqueness and snapping a picture from a safe distance.

