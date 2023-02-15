Whataburger Field goes cashless for 2023 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning on breaking your piggy bank before going to a Hooks game, we have some news for you. Whataburger Field is now going cashless.

With opening night less than two months away, the Corpus Christi Hooks announced a couple of updated policies.

The changes will impact concessions, tickets and purchases at the Hooks team store.

"We're going to try to do what we can. We know again, there's some folks that come with cash in a rubber band, and we're going to try to make it easy," Brady Ballard, Corpus Christi Hooks General Manager said. "We know for a few, it is a bit of a transition in doing business, but we are not the first venue to do it in town. We're certainly not the first to do it in the sports and entertainment world."

A reverse ATM will be located on the concourse behind Section 118, where cash can be converted into a payment card.

Spectators can use the card in the stadium and anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Cash will still be accepted for parking, the prize wheel and the 50/50 SHARE2CARE raffle.

