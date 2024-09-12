Watch Now
Whataburger by the Bay undergoing renovations

Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whataburger by the Bay, a Texas staple that draws visitors nationwide, is closed due to ongoing renovations.

The two-story Whataburger restaurant is an iconic South Texas attraction with a beautiful view of Corpus Christi Bay and the marina.

According to Whataburger officials, Whataburger by the Bay will undergo remodeling until at least Thursday, Sept. 19.

Work crews are renovating the restaurant inside and out, and in the meantime, diners can head to the closest Whataburger at 2018 South Staples Street.

