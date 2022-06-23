What insurance options are there for a life-altering event?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Often times after a serious crash, like the one on Route 361 last week, people will take it upon themselves to help the victims through GoFundMe. Why is that? Are insurance plans not enough?

State Farm Insurance Agent Ed Garcia shares how his company goes about it.

"We try and educate the community around that," said Garcia. "A lot of people are not completely aware of some of the things that might have some benefits through work and what not, but it’s always important to have something in place."

More often you are not going to see a short or long-term disability policy cover 100 percent of your needs.

“All disability policies are based on income," Garcia said. "We cover up to 60 percent. For example, if they made $1,000 a month, they’ll get a benefit of up to $600 a month, which is tax free for them.”

Lori Jones is an insurance broker. She said those worried about the cost of a particular coverage, don’t have to be.

“I think people are under the impression that you have to have a lot of money and so many people qualify for the subsidies,” she said.

What both Garcia and Jones said is people often are combining coverages to feel safer.

“A lot of the times, our policy for example, could be stackable with the one at work," Garcia said. "So you might have something at work already and then you get something outside of work, all of a sudden makes you full. Right, 100 percent.”

“It’s actually very beneficial and there’s no one size fits all," said Jones. "Which is why I like what we’re able to do because we insure groups as small as two people (...) An individual sometimes doesn’t have the means to do that and that’s when you run into trouble.”

Whether you’re being cautious or you've gone through a situation that left you unable to work, there is a wide variety of coverage available.

Jones suggest asking a professional for help.

Garcia said that 1-in-4 people experience some disability in their life. But at the end of the day, it’s your finances and a decision you make.

