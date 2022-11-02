What does Dia de los Muertos mean to you?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fresh flowers, decorations and messages to loved ones can be seen on hundreds of headstones at Rose Hill Cemetery. A sign that Dia de los Muertos has arrived.

Gone but not forgotten can sometimes feel like just words. But for those that partake in the holiday, it's annual reminder that can keep you close with lost loved ones.

“I’m visiting my grandfather who passed on today Nov. 1... Today is his one year anniversary,” Caylie Bernal said.

Bernal spent some time in the Tuesday afternoon with her parents, visiting family members. Although she doesn’t know the background of Day of the Dead, the feelings of visiting lost loved ones, isn’t lost on her.

“Well, I feel happy I know I can still see him. Not in person but still here," she said. "But it really does hurt. I had a few cry's yesterday because my uncle passed-yesterday was his five year anniversary.”

Like Bernal, Gilbert and Yvette Torres like to sit around the grave sites of loved ones. They were visiting Gilbert's grandparents at Rose Hill Cemetery on Tuesday. They said it’s tranquil as they honor their family.

But they’ve also seen people observe Dia de los Muertos by having picnics or celebrations around grave sites.

“It’s important to keep them in our prayers. Especially, Dia de los Muertos is a long standing tradition of remembering our loved ones and it’s a time to pray for them, so their souls will be reposed,” Yvette said.

It’s not just the recently departed that the Torres family visited. They make trips to a few cemeteries to visit ancestors, down the line.

“Time to remember our loved ones that have passed on and relive their memories and relive their favorite things to do, remember all the things they that they like to do,” said Yvette.

“We always stop by to visit and we love with all our hearts and they’ll always be with us," Gilbert said.

Observance of Dia of de los Muertos continues on Wednesday. Rose Hill Cemetery will be holding festivities including, music and food trucks at 6 p.m. A Prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.