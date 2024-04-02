Westside residents tired of crime take their neighborhood back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Neighbors in one westside neighborhood fed up with crime took matters into their own hands and got the City of Corpus Christi to tear down the problem.

People on the 1500 block of 14th Street said the house was attracting criminals and drug addicts to their neighborhood.

Lt. Cody Harrison with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Crime Reduction Unit said the police department had received several reports of crime from that home.

"We had reports of drugs and prostitution, homeless in the area bringing in stolen property and also stealing from neighbors in the area. So, the neighbors got together and contacted Code Enforcement, Harrison said.

Corpus Christi Code Enforcement inspected the home and found it was substandard and unlivable. The city sent a notice to the property owner and then, a certified letter advising of the Emergency Demolition Order. The owner signed the order before the city moved forward with Tuesday's emergency demolition.

If you live in Corpus Christi and are dealing with a vacant property that is attracting crime in your neighborhood, contact the City of Corpus Christi's Code Enforcement Department at 361-826-3046.

