West side shooting on Buford St leaves 2 teens dead, 3 others injured

UPDATE: June 28, 2024; 3:56 p.m.

After the investigation of the deadly shooting on Buford Street Friday just after midnight, detectives say there are more victims involved.

"Shortly after receiving the shooting call on Buford Street, four separate victims arrived at a local hospital, with each individual suffering various gunshot wounds," said a Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer.

A 15-year-old male was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital after being shot as well in the 2600 block of Buford St.

Officials say another 20-year-old male sustained life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"Through the course of their investigation, detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Division have been able to determine that these victims are from the shooting involving a deceased 18-year-old male on the 2600 block of Buford Street," added CCPD.

Police have not arrested any suspects in Friday morning's fatal shoot-out.

If you have any information, please contact detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 361-888-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL: June 28, 2024; 7:57 a.m.

One man is dead after a shooting on the 2600 block of Buford Street.

According to Corpus Christi police, just before 12:30 a.m., they were called to the scene. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man dead in the street.

He has not been identified.

Detectives with the robbery and crime unit were called in to help. They are searching for any witnesses and security footage.

CCPD asks anyone with any information to call 361-886 -2840.