West Side businesses worry about area's recent rash of burglaries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Businesses on the West Side of Corpus Christi are worried following recent neighborhood break-ins.

Hermanos Solis No. 2 restaurant on Old Robstown Road was broken into three times in December. A security camera set up on the front counter of the restaurant caught the burglar in action.

Owner Marcelino Solis said he believes it was the same person all three times, and he took a tv, money, and some food. Since those incidents, Solis increased the security of his building.

“We tried to work on the locking system, make sure they’re secured and everything is completely locked up, and added cameras and stuff,” Solis said through his son, who translated the conversation from Spanish.

Down the street, Mirtha’s Salon was broken into this week.

The owner got to the shop Tuesday morning to see glass shattered and things missing, including a TV, money, and hair products. Honey Andrews, an employee at the salon, said she heard other businesses in the area had been broken in to recently, as well.

“It’s an ongoing situation that’s been happening in the neighborhood,” Andrews said. “Hopefully they can get the word out and be on the lookout, because it’s happening around here in this side of town.”

Corpus Christi Police Department Public information Lt. Michael Peña said detectives are investigating burglaries in the area, but there has not been a notable increase in crime in the area.

“There have been some burglaries, but it is not something that is alarming," he said. "It’s not uncommon for there to be a burglary in any neighborhood.”

However, Solis said he is worried about the burglar returning to his business.

“It’s kind of traumatizing to know when is he going to come again," he said. "You can’t sleep through the night, trying to see if he broke in again.”