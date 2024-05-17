Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Oso valedictorian Aracely Salinas places second in state tennis

Aracely Salinas Tennis Player Goes to UIL State Tennis Tournament
Aracely Salinas
Aracely Salinas Tennis Player Goes to UIL State Tennis Tournament
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 17:38:08-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — West Oso valedictorian Aracely Salinas did her school proud on the tennis court.

On Thursday, Salinas competed in the 2024 UIL 4A State Tennis Tournament, making her the first athlete to compete and represent West Oso High School.

She ended up placing second overall, losing 2 - 6 - 2 to the current defending state champion. Salinas' friends, coaches and family celebrated her success on and off the court

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops