West Oso students qualify for national STEM competition for first time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from West Oso High School's Technology Student Association are making school history as they prepare to compete at the national TSA conference in Nashville.

"I put a lot of effort into it, that's for sure," said Kristabel Perez, a student member of the team.

The group has focused on STEM projects and competitions throughout the year, completing nine different STEM-based projects that cover everything from career development to emerging technology and community outreach.

This marks the first time in West Oso High School history that students have qualified for the national competition.

"I definitely feel I've grown more as a person," said Layla Salinas, who ranked sixth in Texas for photographic technology.

From graphic design to engineering, each challenge has offered students opportunities to explore real-world applications of STEM principles.

"Join this organization, it's gonna show you a lot," said Mona Urbina.

For these students, the achievement represents more than just competition success.

"I like to know that we're setting a goal for other people and future people to come after us to achieve as well," said Rochelle Rojas.

The theme of this year's convention is "Tune Into Technology," and the West Oso team has already captured the attention of their community, with strong support from their chapter advisor.

"Even though they're scared and nervous, they push through and try to achieve all the goals they set for themselves," said Amanda Salinas, chapter advisor and TSA Coastal Bend regional contact.

The team will spend five days in Nashville, competing against top STEM talent from across the country while connecting with peers and showcasing their projects.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!