CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dozen local students are getting a firsthand look at how city government works through a new program launched by West Oso Independent School District and the American Federation of Teachers.

The "Youth Government Academy" kicked off this week at the Nueces County Courthouse, providing students with the opportunity to explore various career paths in local government and interact directly with officials.

"They'll have opportunities to speak at commissioner's court to do a presentation... to learn about how they can use their voice to advocate for the needs of themselves, their family, and their community," Kimberly Moore, superintendent of West Oso ISD, said.

West Oso ISD partners with teachers' union to launch youth government academy

For students, the program offers valuable insights into civic engagement that many young people typically don't receive.

"When you're a teenager you really don't know how your city affects you and how you can have a voice in your government. It's really interesting to learn how I can help even if I'm not an adult," Kaylin Castaneda, a senior at West Oso, said.

The academy is structured as a four-day immersive program designed to introduce students to local politics and government operations.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.