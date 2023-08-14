Watch Now
West Oso ISD celebrates convocation, hopeful for upcoming school year

Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 14, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District begins its new school year in two weeks. To celebrate, the district held its back-to-school convocation on Monday.

The convocation, held at the junior high campus, is a time for students and staff to come together and get fired up for the new year.

Kimberly Moore is the new superintendent of the district. She said she hopes everyone is excited for the new year and wants her staff to know how much they're appreciated.

"Everyone is of value," said Moore. "It doesn't matter what their role is in the district. Whether they're superintendent, a teacher, whether they're a food service worker custodian. Everyone has a job, and everyone has equal value in this district."

The theme for this year's convocation was "unity." Student performances and performances by the administration and campus staff were also held.

West Oso ISD will welcome its students back to the classroom on August 28.

