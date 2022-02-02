West Oso ISD addresses altercation involving students, other individuals at high school

West Oso ISD officials sent out a release addressing an altercation which took place on Tuesday afternoon.

West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia said at about 1:30 p.m. "an altercation occurred at West Oso High School involving students and other individuals."

"To protect the safety of our staff and students, a lockdown was issued until students were dismissed at the end of the school day," the release states. "We believe a safe, secure, and supportive environment is paramount to learning; therefore, the safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority."

The release states that the district added police and district officials to the school to assist in monitoring the campus.

As for the incident, Garcia said in the release that the Corpus Christi Police Department is "also continuing to work with school officials to investigate this incident."

"Due to state and federal privacy laws, the District is prohibited from disclosing any further information concerning this specific matter and will not comment about the incident or investigation for any students involved," the release states.

Due to privacy laws and district practices, the release states, the district cannot release student or employee information as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to KRIS 6 News for updates.