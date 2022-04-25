West Oso history teacher given state recognition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A West Oso High School teacher now has some major bragging rights.

Chandler Davis has been named the most outstanding social studies teacher in the state.

On Monday, he was presented with the Frank Kemerer award by the ED311, Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.

Davis has been a teacher for seventeen years and has spent the last seven at West Oso High School teaching U.S. History and AP U.S. History. He also serves as the head of the social studies department at the school.

Davis told KRIS 6 News he was humbled by the award.

"I'm shocked right now, honestly," said Davis. "It's an honor, I'm pretty happy."

Teachers across the state apply for this award every year.

Davis is now headed to Austin on June 14 where he will be presented with a $3,000 check at the annual summer legal conference.