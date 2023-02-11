West Oso High School senior gets accepted to Princeton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — D'Schon Simmons is considered a "jack of all trades." Not only is he dedicated to being part of West Oso High School's basketball and tennis teams, but he's an outstanding scholar. He's now taking his 4.0 GPA to the east coast and will be attending Princeton University in the fall.

D'Schon was recently accepted to the Ivy League, but it didn't happen overnight.

"If you truly want something, you'll make time to get it," said Simmons.

Throughout high school, Simmons has been actively involved in more than a dozen clubs and organizations. Also, he's the president of several of those organizations, including the National Chapter of Business Professionals of America.

Not only is Simmons diligent in his high school studies, but he's also taking classes at Del Mar College, which will allow him to graduate with his diploma and Associate's Degree.

“You may have to sacrifice this much time for this assignment," said Simmons, "So just being able to have that balance between this work is for high school and this needs to get done, but this is also for college, and this needs to get done.”

Simmons says he's really had to focus on his time management while juggling assignments and priorities with school. But he mentions his proudest moment is getting his acceptance letter to Princeton. It's known to be one of the most prestigious colleges in the nation, with a high standard for academics. It's safe to say that this seems like a perfect match for Simmons.

"It felt like every moment, every sacrifice, everything that I ever done had finally paid off," said Simmons.

He says he knows it will come with hard work but emphasizes that he's ready to take the next step in his future. Simmons says he's never lived out of Corpus Christi and is ready to head to the east coast. But more importantly, he says he's hopeful to learn new skills and bring his knowledge back to the Coastal Bend.

Simmons says that he's the first person in his family to go to college and thanks his mother for pushing him and being part of his support team.

While at Princeton, Simmons says he will major in Political Science before pursuing law school. He says he wants his career to become a criminal defense attorney so that he can change the narrative of minority representation within the industry.

