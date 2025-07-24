West Oso families benefit from Operation SOS initiative as community rallies to support student education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News and the United Way of the Coastal Bend have launched the 35th annual Operation Supply Our Students, better known as Operation SOS, to help students start the school year with necessary supplies.

The yearly drive works with 43 public school districts across 10 Coastal Bend counties and will provide supplies to more than 22,000 students this year.

"So far we have raised about $75,000 and those monies will go towards supplying 40 of our school districts in the area," Stephanie Jordan, CEO and President of United Way of The Coastal Bend said.

With 100% of all donated money used to purchase basic school supplies for students in need, this initiative represents a significant community effort as the first day of school approaches for many districts.

At John F. Kennedy Elementary School, students will return to school on August 12.

"They can focus on learning and being the best version of themselves," John F. Kennedy Elementary School Principal Carpenter said.

"We know that not all families can afford all of the supplies on the list," West Oso Superintendent Moore said.

Live coverage from the KRIS 6 News team began on Monday, July 21, in Sinton, with Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama at Sinton High School to kick off the initiative.

The Operation SOS campaign runs from July 1 to July 31.

Businesses or organizations interested in making monetary donations, hosting supply drives, or volunteering at distribution events can contact Christy Tupaj at (361) 882-2529, Ext. 125.

