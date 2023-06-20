West Oso Elementary School seeks new playground after 23 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at West Oso Elementary School are in desperate need of a new playground, but exciting news has just arrived. West Oso Elementary has been named one of the top 10 finalists for Kidd Kraddick's Morning Show's Recess Redo competition.

The playground was built at West Oso Elementary 23 years ago and thanks to one teacher at the school, things could get better.

Marissa Hernandez is a fifth-grade science and math teacher at West Oso Elementary. She said that the renovation will enhance the students' recess time.

“I see that playground used everyday but not to its full capacity, Hernandez said. "This is a safe place for kids, and they should have a fun and safe playground to use everyday as well."

Winning The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and their “recess redo” contest means a complete transformation of their play area.

“I just kind of submitted it about a month ago and just forgot about it and when I was contacted by the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, I was thrilled and excited to help my community and school here in Corpus,” she said.

As the voting period for the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show's Recess Redo competition kicks off, the West Oso Elementary community is rallying together with unwavering determination.

Parents, teachers and students are utilizing social media platforms, organizing local events and engaging in community outreach initiatives to secure as many votes as possible.

“I feel like if we get the whole city and community involved it can kind of put us on the map," Hernandez said. "That (message of) ‘hey we have schools here that are in need,’ and (it) may even persuade outside influences to help, not only our school but other schools in the Corpus Christi community."

Voting ends on Wednesday, June 28 at 5 p.m. Central Time. To vote, click here.

