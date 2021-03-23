West Oso alumni offer scholarship to honors parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family of West Oso High School graduates is honoring their parents through a scholarship.

The Contreras DeLeon Family Scholarship honors parents Rosa Contreras DeLeon and Regino DeLeon, whom their six children said instilled strong values of learning and giving back.

All six graduated from West Oso. One even went on to graduate from Princeton University, becoming the first West Oso alumnus to gradate from an Ivy League university.

West Oso graduates will be eligible to receive $100,000 over the course of five years.