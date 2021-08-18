West Nile virus discovered in several new locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vector Control employees report they discovered several new locations where the West Nile was detected.

The Corpus Christi Vector Control program is notifying the public of the detection of the virus in mosquito pools collected at the 7000 block of Caribou, 1000 block of Bobalo, 5800 block of Crest Circle, and 3300 block of Lawnview.

The city included a map of where the new locations are in the city limits.

CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI

West Nile is a viral disease spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Infected individuals with West Nile Virus may experience fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes. Severe symptoms of West Nile Virus infection may affect the brain’s spinal cord.

Currently, there have been no reported human cases in Nueces County.

Due to the number of locations of the virus, the city reports they will include spraying a 1/2-mile radius around the areas for three consecutive nights which will begin Wednesday night, the removal of standing water in these neighborhoods, and continued surveillance of mosquito traps in the immediate areas.