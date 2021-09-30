West Nile virus detected in Annaville area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Vector Control program is notifying the public of the detection of West Nile Virus in a mosquito pool collected at the 10700 block of Dogwood Street.

West Nile is a viral disease spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Currently, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Nueces County.

Infected individuals with West Nile Virus may experience fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes. Severe symptoms of West Nile Virus infection may affect the brain’s spinal cord.

The infected mosquito was trapped by the Corpus Christi Vector Control Program, which has traps placed throughout the city to monitor mosquito populations. As a result of this positive mosquito pool, the Mosquito Management Response Plan will be implemented and will take the following preventative measures: