Weekend event offers free diapers, resources for pregnant and new mothers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Success By 6 Early Childhood Coalition , an organization formed by the United Way of the Coastal Bend, aims to provide child-focused and family-driven services to the community.

The local organization will host the free Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Community Resource Fair this weekend for those preparing for pregnancy, expectant mothers, and those with infants. The fourth annual event is free and open to the public.

According to organizers, nearly 40 vendors will set up at the fair to share resources and community partners will deliver live presentations as well.

"The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend will offer free pregnancy tests, prenatal vitamins, and sonograms for those with a positive pregnancy test," stated Mary Ann Cavazos of the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

Diapers will be given away and moms also will have a chance to win prizes such as strollers, car seats, and other supplies.

Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Community Resource Fair kicks off Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend, located at 3902 Greenwood Drive.

Organizers say this event is very important because about one-third of all pregnant women in Nueces County do not have access to adequate prenatal care.

“We want all expectant parents to experience a healthy, happy, pregnancy and delivery and build a strong bond with their babies," said Sherry Peterson, Success By 6 Director at United Way of the Coastal Bend. "That starts with receiving prenatal care early on, having knowledge and access to community resources, and nurturing supportive relationships.”

For more information, visit the United Way of the Coastal Bend's website or check out the Facebook event page.

To learn more about United Way of the Coastal Bend and Success By 6, visit www.uwcb.org.

