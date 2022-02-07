Weekend brush fire burns five to ten acres

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calm winds and recent rain we had helped Corpus Christi firefighters battle a grass fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a field off Saratoga near County Rd. 35.

Crews had a bit of trouble getting to the area because the ground was soft from all the rain. Firefighters say about five to 10 acres burned.

"So actually the weather assisted us today, because it's not very windy, the grass is good and wet so it's not dried out, so it was a much slower burn than what normally occurs for this area," said CCFD Battalion Chief Jim Devisser.

They also said the fire was never a danger to any buildings, and no one was injured putting it out.