We On Fire charity basketball game set to take place this weekend

Posted at 6:15 PM, Aug 05, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all the many back to school events and fundraisers being put on, one event this weekend is sure to be a slam dunk.

We On Fire is a charity basketball game featuring local community leaders and local celebrities. This is the event's third anniversary and its being put on by the 'We On Fire committee'.

All final preparations were completed today, with the event set to be hosted at the Corpus Christi Police Athletic League gym. Admission to the game will be either $5 or a school supply donation, so get ready to ball out and have a great time.

