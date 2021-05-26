Watch
Waterline leak delays Twigg Street improvements

KRIS file photo.
Two road construction projects will take place across our area this week.
Posted at 12:36 PM, May 26, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The intersection of Twigg Street and Mesquite Street is closed after crews hit a snag.

Twigg Street is undergoing some improvements between Mesquite Street and Shoreline Boulevard. As crews were making street repairs, a waterline started leaking at the intersection of Mesquite Street. Its unclear what caused the leak and crews are in the process of repairing it.

Here's how the street maintenance and now waterline repair are affecting traffic in the area:

Twigg Street is closed at the US 181 exit ramp. Traffic can instead use the Broadway Street exit ramp as a detour to Shoreline/Bayfront. Mesquite Street is closed at Twigg Street, and Mann Street is being used as a detour.

A flagger will be at Chaparral Street as needed.

