Water leak closes eastbound SPID and Everhart exit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials say that a busy intersection was temporary closed due to a water leak.

The eastbound exit ramp to Everhart Road along SPID was temporarily closed due to a water leak in the area.

City officials advised that the access road at Flynn Parkway and eastbound South Padre Island Drive is reduced to one lane of traffic to allow crews to repair the leak.

Drivers are advised to adjust their route by taking the Weber or Staples exits.

Water service remains normal for those in the area at this time.

City officials said city crews will be working through Thursday and overnight to isolate the water leak.

