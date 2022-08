CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A flooded mess was left this morning in Corpus Christi after a water line main broke on Howard Street and Mexico Street.

The intersection, right off the Crosstown Expressway, is just two blocks away from Evans Elementary.

The city's Water Department tells us a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing it to burst.

City crews have closed the water valve as those contractors work on repairing the line, but there's no word yet on when it will be repaired.