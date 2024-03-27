Watch where you park: Island Market handicapped spots need some work

Island Market IGA outdated handicapped parking spots

People illegally parking in them due to lack of signage

Handicapped residents are concerned

Vertical signs have been posted, still need a fresh paint job

Island Market IGA grocery store on Padre Island has some outdated handicapped parking spots. One handicapped Padre Island resident, Ruth Ingle, spoke out on Facebook about her parking concerns when she goes grocery shopping.

“When I drove in, there were people in the handicapped spots that didn’t have handicapped stickers or plates," Ingle said. "And I do, but I don’t use it every time. And that day, I was having a bad day physically, and it was, you know, a little bit more difficult to get in. And I know I’m not the only one. There’s a lot of other people that have health issues, especially on the island.”

Ingle was not alone in her opinion about the insufficient signage for the handicapped spots. Multiple people commented on her Facebook post and agreed with her that some people were mistakenly parking there and others parked there on purpose. No matter the reason for someone illegally parking in a handicapped spot, updates must be made to the spots.

“I mean, within days, they've put up signs. Unfortunately, still not deterring some people. But, they’ve been proactive, and they’ve put the signs up, and I’m really happy about that," Ingle said.

A few days after Ingle's post, Island Market IGA owner had brand new vertical handicapped signs placed at the front of the parking spots. However, a fresh paint job is still necessary to better alert shoppers.

“You know, the spots could be painted. But, really, the signs are going to be the biggest thing that they see. So, I think in the future, it would be nice if some of the people that are frequenting the store would keep in mind their fellow neighbors that need those spaces," Ingle said.

Some days, when the parking lot is busy, all of the handicapped spots are full. These cars do not have handicapped stickers and license plates, and people like Ingle have to park far away.

"So, I thought, well, if I mention it on Facebook, maybe the owner will see it because I know he is a member of PINS. And I didn’t wanna call him out. I just wanted him to be aware of the situation," Ingle said.

While Island Market IGA is taking a big step in the right direction with the new vertical signs, people want the spots to be repainted as well. Island Market IGA is planning on doing a new paint job in the near future.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.