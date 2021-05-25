WATCH: Local World War II Veteran turning 100

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another member of the "Greatest Generation" turns 100 today.

Veteran Felix Longoria survived some of the fiercest fighting in World War II.

Longoria didn't wait to be drafted into service, volunteering in 1940 at San Antonio's Camp Bullis.

He was assigned to Fort Sam Houston and the Second Infantry Division.

Longoria fought at Omaha Beach on D-Day and was also in the Ardennes during the Battle of the Bulge.

Longoria says turning 100 feels no different than any other age.

"It's just the same old stuff," he says. "I don't feel it."

Longoria's friends and family are honoring him today with a drive-thru celebration.

