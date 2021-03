CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are holding a news conference to brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will be streamed at 11:00 a.m. from the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds

at 11213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown.

Annette Rodriguez, Public Health Director will be speaking at the conference.

The city is requesting that the public not attend the briefing in-person due to COVID-19 safety precautions and rather that they view it online.