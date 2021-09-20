Watch for these road closures along Ocean Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready drivers across Corpus Christi this morning for some traffic changes across the area.

Drivers can expect several road closures and changes in the coming weeks as construction continues for several local projects.

Beginning today, AEP contractors will have daily mobile lane closures along northbound and southbound Ocean Drive, from Ennis Joslin Road to Resaca Street.

Officials say the closures are needed to convert existing streetlights to LED.

And for a list of all the street closures the city has planned for this week, check this list.

