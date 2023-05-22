Wanted man who escaped Christus Spohn Shoreline turns himself in, sheriff's office reports

Update: May 22, 5:40 a.m.

An inmate who escaped and was believed to be armed and dangerous — is back in police custody — according to the warrant squad here in Nueces County.

51-year-old David Benavides turned himself in to authorities at the Nueces County Jail around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Benavides escaped from Christus Spohn Shoreline on May 19, where he was receiving medical treatment.

It is unknown what charges Benavides is facing after escaping police custody on Friday night.

Original: May 19, 10:55 p.m.

The United States Marshals are searching for a wanted man who escaped from Christus Spohn Hospital on Shoreline Boulevard while receiving medical treatment.

51-year-old David Jr. Benavides was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and yellow hospital socks. He is described as a white man with brown eyes and brown hair, standing at about five feet nine inches, 180 pounds, with chest and arm tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals are looking for Benavides as he is an escape risk and is known to abuse drugs. He is considered armed and dangerous, a press release states.

Those with information on Benavides should call 911 immediately or contact Special Deputy Mathew Koenig at (361)267-6500.

