Want to lose calories and save money at the same time?

With skyrocketing inflation these days, every penny counts. The same holds true when it comes to your diet, as every calorie counts.

So we went to work to find the top three ways you can shrink your waistline and lower your grocery bill all at the same time.

Paul Mueller/Action 10 News

“First, fall in love with frozen vegetables,” said Jonathan Bailor, New York Times best-selling author and expert when it comes to food, calories and nutrition. “We've been fed myths that they're not as good for you. Frankly, they can be better for you than certain fresh vegetables and they're way more affordable. Way more convenient.”

And number two, when it comes to fruit, Bailor says frozen berries.

“I love me some frozen berries,” he told us. “Berries are arguably the best for you fruit in the world and can help slim your belly, but they can be a little expensive. But when you get them frozen and in bulk, very delicious, very affordable, very effective.”

Coming in at number three, tuna.

So wherever you're currently using chicken, try canned tuna instead, as it's way more cost-effective and also more nutritious.

As far as people saying they don’t like their vegetables, we asked Bailor if he thought that people would like them more if they were less expensive.

“I like to think of vegetables as an effective butter delivery mechanism,” he said. “So if you put butter and salt on vegetables, they can be quite delicious and still quite nutritious.”

This is especially true, he says, when you’re trying to live better as well as save a few bucks.

Other ways to save money include making a list and sticking to it when you go grocery shopping. You can also always use free grocery pick-up services if you don’t trust yourself.

Finally, you can always see what’s on sale at the store and base your weekly meals on those sales, all to save you money.

